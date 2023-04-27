WEST READING, Pa. – A sandwich shop has accepted a coveted prize.
Tony's of West Reading won the "Judges Cup" in the March Cheesesteak Madness contest.
Cheesesteak bloggers decided that Tony's won the prize. They even had an international judge from Toronto take part.
We spoke to the Delaware man who runs the contest about how Tony's set themselves apart from other cheesesteaks.
"Tony's does a great job with his cheese," said Jim Pappas, chief executive eater, Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure. "He has a cheese sauce and melts the cheese on top, or he melts it in with the meat. So you're getting a very good amount of cheese. It's not hiding or covering the meat flavor; it's a complement."
Tony's gets to keep the trophy for a year, like the Stanley Cup. Tony's can try to win the cup again next year.