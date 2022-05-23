LEESPORT, Pa. - A top-winning lottery ticket was sold in Berks County on Friday.
The progressive top prize-winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game is worth $285,376.
It was sold at Rutter’s, located at 15 New Enterprise Drive in Leesport. Rutter's will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Big Win is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000, Lottery officials say.
To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.
The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.