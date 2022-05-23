Pennsylvania Lottery

LEESPORT, Pa. - A top-winning lottery ticket was sold in Berks County on Friday. 

The progressive top prize-winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game is worth $285,376. 

It was sold at Rutter’s, located at 15 New Enterprise Drive in Leesport. Rutter's will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Big Win is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $100,000, Lottery officials say. 

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you