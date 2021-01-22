CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Eastbound motorists on the Pennsylvania Turnpike through the southern tip of Berks County were able to steer clear of traffic troubles, unless they were getting off at the Morgantown interchange.
A tractor-trailer toppled onto its side on the ramp between the highway and the toll booths in Caernarvon Township late Friday morning.
There were no reports of injuries, but the view from QuadCopter 69 showed that crews tasked with up-righting the 18-wheeler had their work cut out for them.
Fortunately for travelers exiting the turnpike, the truck was far enough to one side that they could still squeeze by the scene.
Officials have not said what cargo, if any, was in the trailer.