TOPTON, Pa. - The world was a far different place when this flower shop first opened its doors, but similar to a flower's fate, this local staple is wilting away.
"With this virus and supply demand problem, it's time," said Wilda Trexler, co-owner and the last of three generations to run Trexler Florist in Topton.
After 90 years, the small downtown shop is closing at the end of October. It was opened by Trexler's grandparents in 1930.
"As far as the Depression, see, they raised a lot of the [flowers] here, so that made a difference," said Trexler. "They didn't have to worry about buying them somewhere."
In that time, many churches and funeral homes have given the shop their business. The flowers have also brightened up countless weddings and proms.
Trexler says her father always believed in the personal touch.
"He just felt the customer was important and he wanted to do everything to please the customer," said Trexler.
Though she calls retirement bittersweet, Trexler hopes people remember how they made their customers feel.
"We hope that all people think that we tried to do our best for them," she said. "Hopefully the flowers made their day."
A flower's life is fleeting, but this family made their livelihood bloom.