WOMELSDORF, Pa. - Officials at the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Tuesday that damage from a weekend storm in western Berks County was caused by a tornado.

According to NWS data, the EF-1 tornado formed Saturday afternoon about a mile southwest of Womelsdorf along Route 419 near the Berks and Lebanon County line.

The NWS said it pushed over wooden telephone poles and continued toward Conrad Weiser West Elementary School, where it snapped and uprooted trees and overturned metal bleachers.

It was at the school that the tornado reached its maximum estimated winds of 90 mph with a maximum width of approximately 125 yards.

The tornado eventually moved into the central part of Womelsdorf where it caused minor damage to structures and trees. Officials say the further it moved, the more it weakened. It eventually traveled into Womelsdorf Union Cemetery where it dissipated.

Justin Selig, a local storm chaser, shared photos of the tornado's aftermath, which he posted to his Facebook page.