Reading touch-a-truck
Reading Fightin Phils

READING, Pa. - The Junior League of Reading's Annual Touch-a-Truck Event is being rescheduled due to rain in the forecast. 

The event, originally scheduled for May 7, will take place on May 22nd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., families will have the opportunity to check out unique local vehicles, including trucks, race cars, motorcycles, safety vehicles and more.

Touch-A-Truck will host a sensory friendly hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 

Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at jlreading.org.

Proceeds raised from Touch-a-Truck will support The Junior League of Reading.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you