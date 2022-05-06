READING, Pa. - The Junior League of Reading's Annual Touch-a-Truck Event is being rescheduled due to rain in the forecast.
The event, originally scheduled for May 7, will take place on May 22nd at FirstEnergy Stadium.
From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., families will have the opportunity to check out unique local vehicles, including trucks, race cars, motorcycles, safety vehicles and more.
Touch-A-Truck will host a sensory friendly hour from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased at jlreading.org.
Proceeds raised from Touch-a-Truck will support The Junior League of Reading.