Accident graphic generic

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – A tow truck driver was killed Tuesday night while delivering a tractor at Berman Freightliner on Ashley Way in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County.

Police say 46-year-old Jose Tirado Zamot of Reading was dropping off the tractor part of a tractor-trailer at Berman. When he lowered the tow truck, the tractor reportedly started to roll on him.

Sgt. Sean Showalter with Northern Berks Regional Police Department said there is no surveillance video in the area, so "we can only assume" how the incident happened.

Showalter said it appeared that Zamot tried to run after the truck or put something under the wheel to stop it from rolling. However, the tractor must have caught his arm or glove and pulled him under, killing him, the sergeant said.

Police were called to the scene at 8:56 p.m.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.