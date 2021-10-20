ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. – A tow truck driver was killed Tuesday night while delivering a tractor at Berman Freightliner on Ashley Way in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County.
Police say 46-year-old Jose Tirado Zamot of Reading was dropping off the tractor part of a tractor-trailer at Berman. When he lowered the tow truck, the tractor reportedly started to roll on him.
Sgt. Sean Showalter with Northern Berks Regional Police Department said there is no surveillance video in the area, so "we can only assume" how the incident happened.
Showalter said it appeared that Zamot tried to run after the truck or put something under the wheel to stop it from rolling. However, the tractor must have caught his arm or glove and pulled him under, killing him, the sergeant said.
Police were called to the scene at 8:56 p.m.