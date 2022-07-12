Tower Health headquarters in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health reports it has produced its latest round of Community Health Needs Assessments for its hospitals’ service areas in Berks, Chester, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties.

Community Health Needs Assessments have been required of tax-exempt hospitals since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010.

The assessments are done every three years and identify the region’s health priorities and determine a collective path forward.

Based on this work, priority areas identified by the CHNA for the next three years include:

  • Access to equitable care
  • Behavioral health
  • Health education and prevention
  • Health equity

Hospital officials say equitable care means delivering care that does not differ in quality according to characteristics of the patient or patient group such as age, gender, geographic location, cultural background, ethnicity, religion, and socioeconomic status.

The project engaged more than 4,000 community members and leaders within the organization’s service area. 

