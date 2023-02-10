WEAT READING, Pa. - A partnership between two health systems is no more.

Officials with West Reading-based Tower Health say they're no longer pursuing an alliance with Penn Medicine.

This alliance began in late July, 2021.

Tower Health released a statement today saying the two systems have mutually agreed to stop pursuing the alliance.

It went on to say that the state of health care has changed drastically since 2021, when the letter of intent was first signed.

Officials with West Reading-based Tower Health say health care providers across the country are facing a host of challenges.

An assistant professor of public health at Albright College blames what she calls a perpetual nursing shortage, the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

"During COVID, when nonessential procedures stopped, the revenue of most hospital systems took a nose drive," said Hilary Aquino, an assistant professor of public health for Albright College.

So, in 2021, Tower and Penn Medicine announced plans to partner, not merge, to develop programs and initiatives in each independent organization.

"Part of it has to do with administrative costs, so having multiple institutions being under one administrative entity," said Aquino.

The alliance came as Tower Health faced falling revenue and lowered bond ratings. Then, this past November, Tower Health eliminated roughly 13 percent of its management staff.

It was a part of a restructuring that also included reducing the number of hospitals, practices and clinical programs within the system.

"I think the stresses of working in a once-in-a-lifetime health situation, such as COVID was, it was unprecedented," added the professor.

Tower says it will keep working with Penn Medicine when their interests align.

Here is Tower Health's full statement: Tower Health and Penn Medicine have mutually and amicably agreed to no longer pursue a strategic alliance between our two health systems. The environment for the healthcare industry has changed dramatically since July 2021 when we signed our Letter of Intent. Healthcare providers regionally and nationally are working through a host of challenges, and both Tower Health and Penn Medicine agree it is most important to focus on our own organizational and local community needs at this time. While we will not move forward with a formal strategic alliance, Tower Health and Penn Medicine will continue to work together in areas of mutual interest and to improve patient access to high quality healthcare.

69 News did reach out to Penn Medicine for comment; so far, we have not heard back.