WEST READING, Pa. – It's where you or a loved one may begin an unexpected medical emergency journey and need the assistance of first responders.
"The continuum begins with the 911 call. And our partners in EMS are the beginning, they are literally the face of medicine to the community and the front door,” said Dr. Charles Barbera, with Reading Hospital Tower Health.
A new partnership between Tower Health's TowerDIRECT ambulance group and the Southern Berks EMS will mean 141 medical pros are ready to respond to 22,000 plus calls a year.
In addition to an EMT school and training facility, Tower officials believe they can help Southern Berks in other ways.
"Many EMS services struggle because there are redundancies there are billing redundancies human resource redundancies there are other infrastructure redundancies,” Dr. Barbera said.
It comes at a time when paramedics across the county continue to face challenges helping the public during a pandemic.
"We are in the middle of a second wave,” said Phil Salamone, with Berks County EMS Covid-19 Task Force. “We are running into more and more people that are infected more and more people that are calling for EMS."
And a rep with the county EMS task force says EMTs are contracting the virus too. The coalition allows for various EMS groups to support each other when need be, but the PPE situation has improved since the start.
"Right now, we do. We got a very big push from the county to provide us with PPE. When I first came to WFMZ back in February, we had a two week supply,” Salamone explained. “We are nowhere near that position that we had before."
Members of the EMS community are urging the public to continue to take precautions.
"Providers that were friends of mine from this virus, the last thing that I want to do is to be attending more funerals for fallen brothers and sister in this county,” Salamone said.