WEST READING, Pa. - As part of an ongoing effort to reduce costs and streamline operations, Tower Health said it is cutting a number of positions, most of which will take effect immediately.

In a statement released Thursday, Tower Health announced it will eliminate 100 positions, impacting about 45 individuals.

A Tower spokesperson said the remaining positions were either recently vacated or involve individuals who intend to resign or retire in the coming weeks and months.

Nearly all impacted positions are in non-clinical or management functions.

Tower said this action will achieve about $12 million in cost savings for the healthcare system.

As part of cost-saving measures, Tower eliminated approximately 13% of its management staff in November of last year.