WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health has announced another change in leadership amid ongoing questions about the future of the Berks County-based health system.
Tower Health said Monday that it has appointed Dr. Suzanne Wenderoth to serve as executive vice president, CEO physician enterprise and interim chief medical officer. She replaces Dr. Gregory Sorenson.
In her new position, Wenderoth will lead quality and safety initiatives for the seven-hospital system as well as have primary responsibility for the comprehensive alignment of all physicians and providers who practice at Tower Health.
"Dr. Wenderoth has the background, experience and trusted relationships we need to lead the clinical reorganization and physician practice transformation initiatives that are critical to securing a bright future for Tower Health," said P. Sue Perrotty, who recently took the helm of the health network as its interim president and CEO. "We are fortunate to have a trusted Tower Health leader to serve in this important position as we continue our work to secure the best possible future for our organization."
Wenderoth, who has 20 years of experience as a practicing physician and healthcare executive, previously served as senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Tower Health Medical Group, a network of 800 primary care and specialty physicians and advanced practice providers across more than 100 locations in southeastern Pennsylvania.
"Tower Health's hallmark of clinical excellence is a tremendous foundation on which to build as we look to the future," Wenderoth said. "Now is a time where collaboration and a shared sense of purpose and responsibility will drive our organization forward, and I look forward to working with my fellow physicians and providers to evolve our organization and continue our long history of clinical excellence."
The changes in leadership at Tower Health come amid reports that the system may be looking to sell its seven hospitals, including the flagship Reading Hospital in Berks County.
"We are compelled to pursue every possible avenue available to protect and preserve the future of care at all of our hospitals," the healthcare provider told 69 News in a statement earlier this month.
Tower Health employs more than 14,000 people at its hospitals and centers in southeastern Pennsylvania.