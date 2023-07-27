WEST READING, Pa. – A Tower Health cardiologist says he expects LeBron James' son to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice, and he says that's thanks to the use of an automated external defibrillator, or AED.
A spokesperson says 18-year-old Bronny James is in the hospital. Officials say an AED saved his life.
The head of Tower Health's cardiology department, Dr. Earl Hope, says the young basketball player's brain is the main concern. That's because a person who suffers cardiac arrest has no blood pressure, so the brain gets no blood, and the person can lose brain function in minutes.
Hope says that AEDs are the most important part of saving lives in these scenarios.
"Those AEDs save lives when it's a star athlete, and it's in the news," he said. "It happens everyday in here in Berks County, that someone is saved and has a chance to live a life rather than dying."
Hope also says performing CPR can help buy time and send oxygen-rich blood to the brain before the heart is restored with a defibrillator.