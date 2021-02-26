WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is making changes at two of its urgent care centers, one in Berks County and the other in Montgomery County.
The dedicated COVID-19 testing site at the urgent care on Liggett Avenue in southwest Reading is now closed permanently, officials said Friday.
The center began testing patients for the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in March.
Tower Health said its Gilbertsville urgent care center in Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will be open longer for COVID-19 testing. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone who needs a test should go online to find the nearest testing site and make an appointment.