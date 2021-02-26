Tower Health urgent care center on Liggett Avenue in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is making changes at two of its urgent care centers, one in Berks County and the other in Montgomery County.

The dedicated COVID-19 testing site at the urgent care on Liggett Avenue in southwest Reading is now closed permanently, officials said Friday.

The center began testing patients for the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in March.

Tower Health Gilbertsville Urgent Care in Douglass Township, Montgomery County

Tower Health said its Gilbertsville urgent care center in Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will be open longer for COVID-19 testing. The new hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone who needs a test should go online to find the nearest testing site and make an appointment.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.