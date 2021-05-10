WEST READING, Pa. - Big changes are coming to Tower Health that could affect your local doctor's offices.
Tower officials say they've made moves that saved 100-million dollars this past year, but that's not enough. Workers got an email from the CEO spelling out some of the big changes that are coming.
In the letter to employees, Tower Health's interim CEO says we understand the stress that comes with these kinds of changes, and we are committed to making these transitions with respect and compassion.
In the formal statement to 69 News, Tower Health calls the move to turnaround a system in financial trouble a "difficult decision" that was not made lightly, but cost cutting measures will need to happen for a financial turnaround.
The measures include consolidating some practices, closing some locations and transitioning some health care providers from Tower Health to other places or into independent practices.
Tower says the moves are expected to save about 70 million dollars, which the CEO says in the letter, represents "significant action toward advancing the financial stability of our organization."
The changes will impact up to 95 doctors and 100 support staff.
The letter to workers says Tower will "communicate directly with these individuals over the coming weeks. Impacted employees will also have the option to receive priority placement within our health system."
The changes should all be completed by June 30th.
There is no word on what doctor's offices will be affected.
