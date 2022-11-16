WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health handed out pink slips to dozens of its management and corporate leaders on Wednesday as part of the Berks County-based health system's ongoing efforts to reduce its size and scope.

Tower Health said it eliminated 52 positions at the manager, director, associate vice president, vice president, and senior executive levels. Forty of those cuts are effective immediately; the remainder will take effect over the next six to eight weeks, according to the health network.

Tower Health noted that the eliminated positions represent approximately 13% of Tower Health's management staff and will save the health network approximately $15 million in salary and benefit costs.

"Tower Health's strategic and financial turnaround has included reducing the number of hospitals, physician practices, and clinical programs in the system and focusing its service area on Berks County and the 422 Corridor, along with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and the Drexel University College of Medicine at West Reading," the health system said.

Tower Health said it is offering full support to the affected employees, including severance and outplacement services.

Tower Health said no frontline direct care positions were eliminated as part of its latest move.

Other steps to restructure the system include the elimination of 1,000 positions in June 2020 and the sale of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals in Chester County.

In addition to its flagship Reading Hospital, Tower Health operates Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Phoenixville Hospital in Chester County, Pottstown Hospital in Montgomery County, and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, the latter of which is done in partnership with Drexel University. It employs more than 14,000 people.