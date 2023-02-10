WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health announced Friday it has mutually and amicably agreed to end its alliance with Penn Medicine.

In a statement, Tower said the healthcare industry has changed dramatically since the two health systems signed a 2021 letter of intent to pursue the strategic alliance.

Tower did not specify the exact nature of the challenges they're facing or their impact on the proposed partnership, only that both they and Penn Medicine plan to focus on their own organizational and local community needs at present.

Amid a period of financial uncertainty for the Berks-based healthcare system, Tower Health announced in July of 2021 it was pursuing the partnership with Penn Medicine to develop programs and initiatives in each independent organization.

Board officials at the time were adamant this was not a merger and both organizations would operate independently.