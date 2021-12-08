WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health and its flagship hospital are asking people in Berks County to do what they can to stay healthy this winter.
The health system, which includes Reading Hospital, said late Wednesday that it is "currently seeing very high patient volumes because of COVID-19, seasonal flu, and normal demand for other routine medical care and procedures."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Tower Health reported that 176 patients with COVID-19 were being cared for at its seven hospitals in southeastern Pennsylvania, with 109 of those patients at Reading Hospital. Pottstown Hospital in neighboring Montgomery County is treating 33 patients.
Tower Health said the community can help reduce some of the demand for inpatient care by taking steps to reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
"Vaccination (including boosters) against COVID-19 and flu remains the most effective way of reducing the spread of these viruses," Tower Health said in its statement to 69 News. "It is also important for the public to practice proper hand hygiene, appropriate social distancing, and wearing a mask when in public settings."
Despite the high patient volume, Reading Hospital said it will never deny treatment to any patient.