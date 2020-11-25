Tower Health - Reading Hospital in West Reading
Matt Roth | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. - Berks County-based Tower Health is changing up the visitor policy at its hospitals.

Starting Friday, no visitors will be allowed, with the exception of when it's considered "medically necessary."

Officials say exceptions will be made for children and those considered to be "end of life" patients.

“As cases surge in our hospitals and communities, we must prioritize the health and safety of our patients and team members," said Dr. Debra Powell, chief of infectious disease at Reading Hospital.

