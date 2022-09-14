WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health didn't have to go far to find the next person to oversee its nursing practice.

The West Reading-based health system announced Wednesday that it has appointed Barbara Romig to serve as chief nursing officer for both Tower Health and its flagship medical center, Reading Hospital.

Romig has held numerous roles in her 40 years with the hospital, most recently serving as the vice president of nursing clinical practice and education and the Center for Patient Safety.

Romig began her career as a nurse extern and then became a registered nurse in the surgical intensive care unit.

In her new role, Romig will be responsible for the strategic, operational, and financial performance of nursing and patient care services throughout the health system.

In addition to Reading Hospital, Tower Health consists of Pottstown Hospital, Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, Phoenixville Hospital, and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia (in partnership with Drexel University) and 25 urgent care facilities.