READING, Pa. -- Reading Hospital has a new president and CEO.
The Tower Health Board of Directors announced Thursday in a release Dr. Charles F. Barbera has been appointed as president and CEO of Reading Hospital, according to a release.
His position becomes effective April 4.
Barbera will be responsible for the hospital's operations, clinical outcomes, employee and physician engagement and service to the community, the release said Thursday.
“With Reading Hospital’s well-earned reputation as one the top hospitals in the country, we had strong interest from many excellent candidates,” said C. Thomas Work, chair of Tower Health’s Board of Directors. “As we conducted the search, it became readily apparent to the Board that the best leader to move our mission forward was within our own ranks. As a highly respected clinician with strong leadership and business skills, Dr. Barbera brings a unique and impressive background to the position, including unsurpassed commitment to and knowledge about Reading Hospital and the communities it serves. We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Barbera’s caliber and experience leading the hospital into the future.”
Barbera has been with Reading Hospital since 1996 and became the Chair of Emergency Medicine in 1999, a position he held for more than 20 years, the release said. Barbera was key in the creation and accreditation of Reading Hospital's Trauma Center, developed an Emergency Medicine Residency Program and was involved with the development of Reading Hospital's Pediatric Emergency Department and Psychiaric Emergency Department. He was also the clinical leader in the health system's expansive telemedicine efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am honored to serve as president and CEO of Reading Hospital, a bedrock of our community and unmatched leader in clinical excellence since 1867,” said Dr. Barbera. “As one of the finest healthcare centers in the nation, the hospital is a local treasure. I am deeply committed to working closely with our physicians, nurses, and support staff to bring about an enhanced era of collaboration – putting people first in everything we do. The team at Reading Hospital are my colleagues and friends, and I cannot wait to get to work supporting and empowering the incredible care they deliver.”
Barbera received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, and completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
He previously served as the president of Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians and The Berks County Medical Society and on the boards of Autism Society of Berks County, the American Heart Association, and the Children's Home of Reading. Dr. Barbera currently serves as Chairman of the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board.