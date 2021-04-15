WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now scheduling appointments for individuals who are 16 years of age and older.
The West Reading-based regional healthcare system, which has seven hospitals in southeastern Pennsylvania, announced the move Thursday afternoon, in accordance with guidelines announced earlier this week by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
"I encourage everyone to get vaccinated," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases. "With all Pennsylvanians now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, I am optimistic that we can help mitigate the spread of the virus and keep additional members of our community safe and healthy."
Tower Health said it is currently providing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and 16- and 17-year-olds are only eligible to receive the two-dose Pfizer shot.
Vaccinations are administered by appointment only. Individuals can schedule their first dose online through a MyTowerHealth account. Only those with limited or no internet access can call 484-659-3000 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Second-dose appointments are scheduled during the first-dose appointments.
Tower Health said it wants to remind those individuals who have signed up to receive a vaccine from multiple providers to cancel their unneeded appointments so that they can be made available to others.