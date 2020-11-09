WEST READING, Pa. - Hope is found in a vile, as pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that early data shows its COVID-19 vaccine could be 90% effective in preventing the coronavirus.
"I think that the likely based on impact that would be the greatest medical advance in the last hundred years," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer's CEO.
Bourla said he thinks the vaccine will be free to Americans. Doctors said when the vaccine arrives, it will likely be administered in two doses, three or four weeks apart.
President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden both expressed excitement, along with medical professionals.
"Ninety percent effective is really outstanding," said Dr. Debra Powell, Tower Health's chief of infectious disease. "Often, our flu shot is between 50% and 70% per year."
Powell said frontline medical workers treating COVID-19 patients will likely get vaccinated first, followed by patients with underlying conditions and the elderly.
"When this vaccine is released," Powell said, "we probably won't be able to vaccinate everybody at one time."
While Powell said it's exciting news, she recommends people still get their flu shot and continue to stop the spread.
"The moment the vaccine becomes available, it's not a license for us to get back to our old ways," she cautioned. "We have to continue wearing the mask, wash our hands and socially distance."