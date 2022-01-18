WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health has announced one of its physicians has been named chair of the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board.
Tower Health said Tuesday Dr. Charles Barbera became the foundation's chair effective Jan. 1. Barbera, who joined the PTSF in 2013, previously served as vice chair of the foundation.
Tower Health said Barbera is the first emergency medicine physician to hold the position.
“The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation is an important organization for the health and safety of all individuals in the commonwealth,” said P. Sue Perrotty, Tower Health CEO. “It is an honor to have Dr. Barbera, one of Tower Health’s physician leaders, be the first Emergency Medicine Physician to serve as Chair. I know he will work tirelessly for patients in every community.”
Barbera, who is from Wyomissing, serves as Vice President, Pre-Hospital and Unscheduled Care at Tower Health. He oversees Pre-Hospital, Emergency, Urgent Care and Telehealth for Tower Health.
He also served as the Vice Chair of the Reading Hospital Board of Trustees and is a member of the Board of Trustees at Alvernia University, Threshold Rehabilitation Services, and The Berks County Aging Advisory Council.
He previously served as the president of Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians and The Berks County Medical Society and on the boards of Autism Society of Berks County, American Heart Association, and the Children's Home of Reading.
He received his Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine, his Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Arts from LaSalle University, his Master’s in Business Administration from Alvernia University, and his Master’s in Public Health from The George Washington University.