WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health employees in Berks and surrounding counties have more time to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Berks County-based health network announced Thursday that staff who work outside of Philadelphia now have until Jan. 17 to get their shots; those working in Philadelphia have until Oct. 15 because of a city mandate.

Tower Health said in a statement that "the extension will provide additional time to work out the many operational and administrative details necessary to ensure smooth implementation."

The network announced the vaccine requirement for its employees last month, with the mandate initially set to take effect once the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine its full approval. That happened on Aug. 23.

Tower Health has 14,000 employees across its system of seven hospitals and more than two dozen urgent care centers.