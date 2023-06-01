WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health announced Thursday a new initiative aimed at preventing gun violence.

The West Reading-based healthcare system recently received a $193,078 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to implement a hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP) and provide community education and resources to prevent gun violence.

The hospital will hire and train a trauma violence recovery specialist who will provide support, case management and referral services to hospitalized victims of violence. The grant will also be used toward the purchase of equipment and supplies as well as funding support staff participation in violence intervention conferences and education.

HVIPs provide direct services to violently injured individuals and their families and take a public health approach to violence prevention.

Officials say data indicates that victims of violence are often at elevated risk for reinjury or engaging in retaliatory violence.

“This grant will help us save lives and help our patients recover.," said Dr. Charles F. Barbera, Reading Hospital president and CEO. "In implementing our hospital-based violence intervention program we anticipate reducing the overall incidence of gun violence, injury, and retaliatory violence. We also hope to see a decline in the number of patients who are victims of violent injury.”

The grant funding will also ensure Reading Hospital can work with local community partners including the Pennsylvania State Police and The Village of Reading to continue “Stop the Bleed” trainings for local youth and community members.

“Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.,” said Dr. Christopher Valente, chief of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Reading Hospital. “Earlier this year all Tower Health hospitals, including Reading Hospital, joined other health systems in the region to help protect children from gun violence through education and safety efforts.”

The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with tools to speak up about safe gun storage and empower them to ask other parents about access to guns in the home.