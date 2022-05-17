READING, Pa. – As the war in Ukraine continues, help from the Berks County area is growing.
"It's amazing, it's amazing to see that," said Tower Health trauma center surgeon, Dr. Filip Moshkovsky.
Moshkovsky was born in Ukraine and fled religious persecution by the Soviet Union in 1989. He and his wife still have family in Ukraine. One of his wife's cousins fled to the Czech Republic during the current Russian invasion.
"Actually, three hours before the bombs fell on the neighborhood where they live," Moshkovsky said.
He said other cousins were on the frontlines.
"They met with the Russian forces at gunpoint and were harassed, and we didn't hear from them for several weeks," Moshkovsky said.
The doctor has worked with several groups to collect as many medical supplies as he can, to get them overseas. The latest shipment is set to arrive any day.
"What's in that batch is IVs, chest tubes, bandages, needles, gloves," Moshkovsky said.
Soon, he will have an Amazon link set up, so people can purchase supplies which will be delivered to the hospital before being shipped to Ukraine.
The focus is being placed on smaller Ukranian hospitals that are on the frontlines.
"Any medical supplies — they need it because they don't have enough," Moshkovsky said.
He added the response has been overwhelming, and the doors to get help to Ukraine keep opening.
"I just keep doing what I can do," he said, "and hopefully the people who need the help will get the help through this 'cause ultimately none of us want to see you suffering, which is why we do what we do."