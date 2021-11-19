WEST READING, Pa. — Ongoing staffing issues are forcing Tower Health to temporarily close its urgent care centers on Sundays, the Berks County-based health system announced Friday.
The move, officials said, will allow for all 25 locations to remain open for patients from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"This updated schedule will eliminate the intermittent closures that have created access challenges for our patients," said Dr. Charles F. Barbera, Tower Health's vice president of prehospital and unscheduled care. "At the same time, it provides a day of respite for our team members who have been working tirelessly to keep our community safe and healthy for 20 months."
Tower Health said it hopes to resume Sunday hours as soon as possible. In the meantime, the health system is continuing its efforts to recruit employees for all of its urgent care centers.
Tower Health said it is also encouraging patients who need urgent care to consider the network's virtual option, which provides them with access to a healthcare provider 24 hours a day, 365 days a year via a computer or mobile device.
Virtual visits are appropriate for allergies, bronchitis, COVID-19-related concerns, cold and flu symptoms, pink eye, sinus problems, skin problems, and urinary tract infections, officials said.