COVID-19 vaccine administered to a child
WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health is set to begin offering the pediatric version of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which is one-third the dose being administered to adults.

The Berks County-based health system said it will begin administering the two-dose vaccine to current patients between the ages of 5 and 11 by appointment on Tuesday.

The second dose must be administered 21 days later, officials said.

"Vaccinating this segment of the population is so important because it will prevent further spread of the virus and decrease the opportunity for the virus to mutate," said Dr. Olubunmi Ojikutu, chair of pediatrics at Reading Hospital. "We are very fortunate that the COVID vaccinations are effective at preventing significant illness against the current strains."

Tower Health said it continues to develop plans for a broader rollout of the vaccine, which is one-third the dose that adults receive.

In the meantime, parents and guardians of patients at Tower Health Medical Group (THMG) Pediatrics – Wyomissing, St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates Northeast Pediatrics, Reading Hospital Children's Health Center, and Reading Hospital Family Healthcare Center can contact their pediatrician to schedule an appointment.

