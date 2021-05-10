WEST READING, Pa. - Big changes are coming to Tower Health, and your local doctors' offices may be affected.
Tower officials say they've made moves that saved $100 million this past year, but that's not enough.
In the letter to employees, Tower Health's interim CEO Sue Perrotty stated, "We understand the stress that comes with these kinds of changes, and we are committed to making these transitions with respect and compassion."
In the formal statement to 69 News, Tower Health calls the move to turn around a system in financial trouble a "difficult decision" that was not made lightly, but cost-cutting measures will need to happen for a financial turnaround.
The measures include consolidating some practices, closing certain locations and transitioning some health care providers from Tower Health to other places or into independent practices.
Tower says the moves are expected to save about $70 million, which Perrotty said in the letter represents "significant action toward advancing the financial stability of our organization."
The changes will impact up to 95 doctors and 100 support staff.
The letter to employees said Tower will "communicate directly with these individuals over the coming weeks. Impacted employees will also have the option to receive priority placement within our health system."
The changes should be completed by June 30.
There is no word yet on which doctors' offices will be affected.