WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is hoping to help with a national blood shortage by hosting three upcoming blood donation events.
Tower Health is encouraging community members to donate blood to their local blood banks to ensure local hospitals have adequate supply.
Individuals interested in donating can schedule appointments at Miller-Keystone Blood Center or the American Red Cross.
Upcoming events include:
- Pottstown Hospital, Friday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Reading Hospital, Thursday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tower Behavioral Health, Wednesday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pottstown Hospital and Tower Behavioral Health have partnered with the American Red Cross and Reading Hospital’s event is in partnership with Miller-Keystone Blood Center.
The Pottstown Hospital event is full, but the Reading Hospital and Tower Behavioral Health events are open to the public and appointments are required.
Participants can make an appointment at Tower Behavioral Health online at RedCrossBlood.org by calling the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Tower Behavioral Health at 484-659-2300.
Appointments for the Reading Hospital event can be made online at GIVEaPINT.org using sponsor code 3233.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be 16 years of age or older and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Individuals are eligible to donate whole blood every 56 days.