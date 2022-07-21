Blood donation

WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is hoping to help with a national blood shortage by hosting three upcoming blood donation events. 

Tower Health is encouraging community members to donate blood to their local blood banks to ensure local hospitals have adequate supply.

Individuals interested in donating can schedule appointments at Miller-Keystone Blood Center or the American Red Cross.

Upcoming events include:

  • Pottstown Hospital, Friday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Reading Hospital, Thursday, July 28, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tower Behavioral Health, Wednesday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pottstown Hospital and Tower Behavioral Health have partnered with the American Red Cross and Reading Hospital’s event is in partnership with Miller-Keystone Blood Center.

The Pottstown Hospital event is full, but the Reading Hospital and Tower Behavioral Health events are open to the public and appointments are required.

Participants can make an appointment at Tower Behavioral Health online at RedCrossBlood.org by calling the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or Tower Behavioral Health at 484-659-2300.

Appointments for the Reading Hospital event can be made online at GIVEaPINT.org using sponsor code 3233.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be 16 years of age or older and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Individuals are eligible to donate whole blood every 56 days.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you