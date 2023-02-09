WEST READING, Pa. - Tower Health is hosting a health fair, including free medical screenings, this weekend.

The community health fair, sponsored by Reading Hospital's Community Health Committee, will be held at Centro Hispano on Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both Spanish and English-speaking providers will be present at the event.

“Primary Care is so important to maintain your overall health and wellness and to identify, treat and manage any potential risks before they cause more serious issues,” said Dr. Charles Barbera, president and CEO of Reading Hospital. “

The event will include free health screenings and information including:

Blood pressure

Diabetes

Weight and height

Vision

Behavioral Health

A limited number of free fluoride applications, flu vaccines and children’s books and activities will also be available for attendees.

Centro Hispano is located at 25 N. 2nd Street in Reading.