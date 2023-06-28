A shuttered hospital in Chester County looks to have new life.

Berks County-based Tower Health has agreed to sell Brandywine Hospital to Penn Medicine, according to a statement from the Chester County commissioners.

The Coatesville area hospital closed in January 2022 after a different sale agreement fell through.

Chester County commissioners applauded the new sale agreement.

"We were pleased to be part of the group that helped to facilitate a partnership between Penn Medicine and the Coatesville VA Medical Center that has led to the move by Penn Medicine to buy Brandywine Hospital from Tower Health," the commissioners' statement says, in part.

No word on a future for Jennersville Hospital, Tower Health's other former hospital in Chester County, which closed in December 2021.

Tower Health operates four hospitals -- Reading Hospital in West Reading; Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville; Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown; and St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, in partnership with Drexel University.