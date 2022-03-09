Tower Health headquarters in West Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News
WEST READING, Pa. -- Tower Health is updating its mask guidelines.
 
The health network said in a release Wednesday it revised its mask guidelines.
 
Tower Health said masking is still required at health facilities except when contraindicated or for patients under the age of two.
 
Patients are encouraged to wear masks when in their rooms unless they are clinically unable to do so, Tower Health said.
 
Tower Health also said cloth masks will not be permitted and that staff and patients should wear a procedure mask when in a health care facility.
 
“We will continue to follow recommendations from the CDC and other health authorities, understanding that those recommendations will change as the course of the pandemic evolves and our understanding of the virus changes,” said Debra Powell, MD, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases and Medical Director, Infection Prevention. “We thank all Tower Health team members, patients, visitors, and community for following the important health and safety guidelines we’ve recommended over the past two years. These policies help protect the health and safety of staff, patients, and visitors in all Tower Health facilities.”
 
 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you