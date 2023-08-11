A sea of white made its way through West Reading.

In those crisp white lab coats are the first-year medical students from Drexel University's College of Medicine. They are only the third class to take part in Tower Health's MD program.

Dr. Charles Cairns, dean of Drexel's College of Medicine said, "We want our students to be educated as doctors, but we also want them to be leaders in the community. And we know people who share the same language and culture as the patients they serve have better healthcare outcomes."

To better learn about the culture in West Reading, where they'll be learning and serving, they started their orientation exploring the arts. With artist Michael L. Miller as their guide, they toured the different murals throughout the city.

"I'll be pointing out some of the local public art pieces that we've been making over the years and kind of show them some of the landmarks in West Reading," said Miller.

Their artistic journey didn't stop there. They joined Miller in helping to paint his latest masterpiece, a mural about addiction recovery.

Jonah Womack, a first-year med student told 69 News, "This mural really sounds like it's going to be part of this community. It's going to help people, it's going to impact people and that's what I truly want to be a part of beginning this journey."

Miller will then transfer the mural from campus to North 11th Street in Reading, where it will be on display by the end of September.