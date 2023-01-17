WEST READING, Pa. - In an effort to protect children from gun violence, healthcare systems across Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey have joined together in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign.

The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents and community members with the tools needed to speak up about safe gun storage.

The primary goal is to empower them to talk to other parents and ask about access to guns in a home their child might visit.

Tower Health is one of 13 regional hospitals and health systems uniting to address the crisis.

The campaign comes at a time when an average of 13 children die from guns every day, making guns the leading cause of death in children.

Through a series of broadcast, print and digital public service messages, the campaign will highlight that access to unlocked guns may lead to death, suicide and gun violence, making it more likely that children will die from guns than cancer or automobile accidents.

The website provides tips on how to have a conversation with other parents and families about safely stored firearms, and encourages making this conversation as normal as asking about pets or food allergies before a playdate.

More information about It Doesn't Kill to Ask can be found on their website.