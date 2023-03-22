WEST READING, Pa. — Tower Health announced Wednesday that TowerDIRECT, the health system's nonprofit ambulance company, was awarded contracts to provide 911 emergency services in both Amity and Union Townships.

The three-year contracts began March 15 and will provide one Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance that will be stationed at 824 Benjamin Franklin Highway East in Amity Township. TowerDIRECT anticipates responding to 1,900 medical calls per year between the two townships.

As part of the contract, Amity will provide "ambulance membership" for all residents. Township residents will not incur out-of-pocket expenses for emergency services, consistent with the details of their insurance coverage. Township residents will also receive discounted transportation for using TowerDIRECT for non-emergency patient transports.

TowerDIRECT recently entered into similar contracts with the Boroughs of Birdsboro and Phoenixville.

In addition to responding to 911 calls, the TowerDIRECT team will also provide medical care at community events such as parades, football games, and other large public gatherings.