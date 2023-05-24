WEST READING, Pa. - Children from around Berks County got the chance to bring their stuffed animals in for a "check up" Wednesday.

TowerDIRECT, Tower Health's non-profit ambulance company, visited the Child Develpment Center at Reading Hospital to host a teddy bear clinic for students.

The preschool aged children had the opportunity to bring a toy from home to receive a "check-up" from a member of the TowerDIRECT team. Children also got the chance to explore the ambulance and learn about the equipment onboard.

The teddy bear clinic was in recognition of National EMS Week, which honors all EMS Professionals for their excellence and dedication to patients and the communities they serve.

"All our students' parents or guardians work within the health system, so this provides the children a hands-on learning experience from their family's colleagues," said Alyssa Bogert, director of the Child Development Center. "It also provides an important opportunity to educate the children that EMS professionals are trusted helpers in our community when there is an emergency situation."