West Reading, Pa. - Tower Health announced Monday that its non-profit ambulance company will now provide emergency service to the Borough of Birdsboro.

TowerDIRECT was awarded a three-year contract to provide one ALS ambulance stationed at 318 W. Main Street in Birdsboro. The team anticipates responding to approximately 500 calls annually.

Birdsboro Borough will provide “ambulance membership” for those living in the borough. Residents will not incur out-of-pocket expenses for emergency services, consistent with the details of their insurance coverage. Borough residents will also be eligible to receive discounted transportation for non-emergency patient transports.

Tower Health entered a similar contract with Phoenixville Borough in January.

In addition to responding to 911 calls, the TowerDIRECT team will also provide medical care at community events such as parades, football games and other large public gatherings.

The contract begins February 15.