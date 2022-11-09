BERNVILLE, Pa. — People in the Bernville area were given the opportunity Wednesday night to voice their concerns about Route 183 to local, state and county officials.

The town hall meeting came as those officials, including Bernville Borough Council Vice President Mary Himmelberger, said people continue to express their concerns about Route 183, from speeding to illegal passing.

"So, all of these issues have been evolving and getting worse, Himmelberger said, "so we thought now is the time we need to do this."

Himmelberger said the borough reached out to six municipalities regarding the town hall, five of which she said were planning to attend.

"We have a whole crew of people who can hopefully answer people's questions," said Himmelberger.

Organizers said they anticipated 100 people would be there.

Himmelberger said she is hoping officials will get together after the meeting and work to move forward with addressing the concerns.

"These issues don't fit nicely into municipal boundaries," she said. "This really is about coming together as a unified regional community."