READING, Pa — Virtual learning days are underway at Reading High School following gang-related gunfire near the school last week.

"We've had a number of shootings over the past week that we are still investigating," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "This is the only incident that was in the vicinity of the school."

No one was hurt in the incident near RHS. Now, the police, city and school officials are asking for parents to talk to their children and for the public to get involved to stop youth gun violence.

"It's time that we get this village together," Mayor Eddie Morán said during a news conference at Reading City Hall on Monday. "We need to stop this violence. We need to curb this."

Following what police called a large fight that involved shots fired in the 1200 block of Windsor Street last Thursday, city leaders met to talk about school safety.

"Which is why we had the meeting this morning," Tornielli said. "You know, kinda took a day to sort everything out, to make sure that we are on the same page and we are doing everything we could to keep students and staff safe."

Officials said plans call for an increased police presence around Reading schools, not just at arrival and dismissal, but throughout the day.

"It's not just related to students," Tornielli said. "It's not just related to juveniles, but that's what we're focusing on here today, is making sure that everyone in the schools and around the schools are safe."

That shots-fired case remains under investigation as the police continue efforts to make the streets safe.

"We see a lot of gang violence back and forth in the city," said Tornielli. "It hasn't been so much of a problem. We've made a lot of arrests, and we've made substantial progress in taking care of a lot of gang-related violence in the city."

A town hall meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the high school on North 13th Street. Everyone is welcome, but guests are asked to register on the school district's website ahead of time.