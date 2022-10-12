SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — It's something one township manager said he's never seen before: multiple towns, a state lawmaker, a district attorney and even a school district all coming together to ask for the closure of a nearby facility.

Issues involving the Wernersville Community Corrections Center have been ongoing for years. South Heidelberg Township officials said recent incidents have brought things to a head, sparking a news conference Wednesday afternoon that will be streamed live on WFMZ.com.

Years of issues, zoning concerns and much more have centered around the Wernersville Community Corrections Center, a place for parolees to get help re-entering society.

It opened in 2008 and is one of a number of facilities across the state.

Over the years, there have been outside incidents involving those staying there, and South Heidelberg Township has also been pursuing zoning concerns in court over the facility.

Now, a concerted effort to close the facility is underway, by South Heidelberg, Lower Heidelberg, Wernersville, Robesonia, Heidelberg and the Conrad Weiser School District.

State Rep. Barry Jozwiak was in South Heidelberg last week to address concerns and will now join Berks County District Attorney John Adams for a news conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

