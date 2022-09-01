HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — In case you haven't noticed lately, it's dry out there, and the leaves are already starting to fall.

"I think we are going to have an early leaf season, and it's really great that Heidelberg Township has their yard waste collection system set up and ready to go," said Jane Meeks, executive director of the Berks County Solid Waste Department.

And thanks to federal grants of more than $500,000, Heidelberg Township has some new toys to chip and process leaves, brush and other debris.

"So in Pennsylvania, any landfill or resource recovery facility collects $2 a ton for that, and that money goes back into these types of recycling programs," Meeks said.

"Goes into that machine over there, into the chipper, it will grind it up. It looks like that when it comes out, that material back there," said Dave Randler, chairman of the township's board of supervisors.

One reason for being able to properly deal with debris like this is so it doesn't end up where it's not supposed to.

"To get rid of that debris that had probably had been around for years and years, and again, to make sure that it doesn't get into the landfill," Meeks said.

Township residents can drop off their leaves and yard debris and then, through this process, it goes right back to the community.

"You can use it. We are giving it away to our residents," Randler said. "They can take that material for wood chips, mulch. If they want it, they can come get it here, free of charge."

If you live in Heidelberg Township, you can start taking leaves and other lawn related debris to the drop-off site to be processed.