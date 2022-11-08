SINKING SPRING, Pa. — Local businesses have begun their annual effort to help collect toys for the Toys for Tots campaign in Berks County.

James Kremp, the owner of It's All About You Salon in Sinking Spring, has been participating in the toy drive since 2015, after his father died.

"He always had a soft spot for kids and kids that didn't have what they needed or he thought they deserved," shared Kremp, who added that donations have really grown over the years and that his clients are always generous.

"They'll make trips, they'll come in when they're having their appointments, they'll send things in from Amazon or just send things over," Kremp said. "I'll wake up and there'll be toys on the porch. It's pretty crazy."

Sue Koch, the coordinator for Toys for Tots in Berks County, said the group provides toys for organizations like The Salvation Army, The Children's Home of Reading, and churches as well as families. She said when COVID-19 hit, the numbers tripled and donation sites were down.

"Berks County stepped up," Koch said. "The amount of donations that we received, I was able to help all the families and all the organizations."

She said this year, the need is still great.

"So far this year, my numbers are higher," she said, "definitely higher than they've been in previous years."

Kremp put out the wagon in his shop for donations only a week ago, and it's already started overflowing.

"It's kind of overwhelming, to know where it started and how kind people actually are," he said. "The world's not as bad as what everyone thinks."

New, unwrapped toys will be collected until Dec. 10. Toy requests need to be submitted by Nov. 14.

In addition to It's All About You Salon, local-drop off sites include Redner's Markets and Fleetwood Bank branches. You can find a complete list of drop-off sites on the Toys for Tots website.