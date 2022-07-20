A nationally known DNA detective has been working in Berks and Lancaster counties, recently solving two big cold cases.
"To me these two were sort of a package deal, even though they were 15 years apart," said CeCe Moore, a leading genetic genealogist with Parabon NanoLabs. "I learned about them at the same time, and I knew that both of their brothers had joined forces to buy space on billboards to try to get tips on their sisters' cases."
The Lancaster County district attorney announced the recent arrest of a suspect in the 1975 murder of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in Manor Township. It followed on the heels of the arrest of Raymond "DJ Freeze" Rowe, also in the Lancaster area, in 2019.
"I hope this encourages those investigators and other genetic genealogists to try looking at those cases in a different way," Moore said.
It's a popular method being used in our region and across the country, but there are some cases that it can't be used for.
"It's not going to work on every case, but some of our most challenging cases in investigative genetic genealogy are ones that involve these recent immigrant families," Moore explained.
According to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, there isn't always close contact and DNA left at a scene to use the method to investigate some recent violent crime cases in Reading and Berks County.
Moore says she's still hoping investigators in our area continue to be open to the approach, and she has a message to those who commit violent acts.
"If you victimize someone in one of these intimate type crimes, you are going to leave DNA behind," Moore said, "and we are going to be able to identify you. It might take days, it might take years, but we will eventually identify you."