Interstate 78 crash traffic backup
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - A crash involving at least one tractor-trailer and a car has closed a stretch of Interstate 78 in Berks County.

The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of the highway at milepost 21.2 in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

Fire police have closed the eastbound lanes of I-78 at Exit 19, which is the Route 183/Strausstown interchange. Traffic is being diverted onto Route 183, according to emergency dispatchers, who said that the crash is related to the wintry weather moving through Berks County.

There have been no reports of serious injuries.

