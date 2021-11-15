MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed into a house in Maxatawny Township, Berks County Monday night.
The crash happened on Kutztown Road and Church Road, near the Berks-Lehigh County line.
Crews removed the truck's driver, who appeared to be unhurt.
A man and woman were inside the home at the time of the crash, according to the Kutztown Fire Department fire chief. The woman was able to get out of the house, while the man was initially trapped under the truck.
We're told he was freed and appears to have suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The truck may remain in the home for some time as experts determine the extent of the damage, and what must be done to shore up the home before the rig is towed out.
