Pennsylvania State Police say a tractor-trailer failed to stop for other traffic and debris on the roadway, causing a multi-vehicle wreck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday.
The crash shut down a long stretch of the turnpike in Chester County, with the back up impacting drivers heading through Berks County.
It happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the Downingtown exit.
PSP reports four tractor-trailers and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Five people were taken to Paoli Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. The extent of the victim’s injuries or their current conditions are unknown.