TILDEN TWP., Pa. – A messy crash and truck fire had the eastbound lanes closed on Interstate 78 in Tilden Township Wednesday night.

Officials said two vehicles — a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation tri-axle truck and a tractor-trailer — were involved in the wreck around 9:45 p.m., about three miles west of the exit for Route 61.

Pennsylvania State Police in Hamburg said both vehicles were destroyed in a fire. Individuals involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, police said.

The tractor-trailer was carrying cases of Capri Sun. Boxes and pouches of juice ended up all over the road, and crews used a shovel to clean up the mess.

Crews had to clean up a lot of debris and a fuel spill.

It's not yet clear what caused the accident or the fire.