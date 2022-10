DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berks County.

It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Reading Avenue in Douglass Township.

Police say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided, and both ended up off the road.

A woman who was hurt in the crash was taken to Reading Hospital.

There's no word on what led to the crash or on the woman's condition.